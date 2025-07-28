TerraClassicUSD Trading 10% Lower Over Last 7 Days (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 28th. TerraClassicUSD has a total market cap of $81.44 million and $5.76 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be bought for about $0.0147 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded 10% lower against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000122 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.97 or 0.00022691 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00002505 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00004990 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000236 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00004134 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00000652 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000339 BTC.
- Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00001192 BTC.
TerraClassicUSD Profile
TerraClassicUSD (USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 6,094,402,144 coins and its circulating supply is 5,554,306,306 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is www.terra-classic.money.
Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for TerraClassicUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraClassicUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.