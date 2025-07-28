TD Asset Management Inc Buys 16,676 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO)

TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 686,198 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 16,676 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.34% of Cooper Companies worth $57,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COO. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Cooper Companies by 15.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,189 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in Cooper Companies by 13.4% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,335 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cooper Companies by 6.6% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 17,113 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Cooper Companies by 3.0% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,390 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Cooper Companies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,049 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. 24.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Cooper Companies Stock Performance

NASDAQ COO opened at $74.59 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.21, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.99. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.00 and a twelve month high of $112.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cooper Companies ( NASDAQ:COO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The medical device company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.12 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 10.39%. Cooper Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

COO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $118.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 30th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Cooper Companies to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.73.

Read Our Latest Report on Cooper Companies

About Cooper Companies

(Free Report)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.