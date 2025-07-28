Vaulta (A) One Day Trading Volume Hits $39.00 Million

Vaulta (A) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 28th. Over the last week, Vaulta has traded 8.4% lower against the dollar. One Vaulta coin can currently be bought for $0.58 or 0.00000489 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Vaulta has a market cap of $907.27 million and approximately $39.00 million worth of Vaulta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118,743.00 or 0.99910436 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118,722.28 or 0.99973719 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Vaulta Profile

Vaulta was first traded on May 11th, 2025. Vaulta’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,562,570,047 coins. Vaulta’s official website is www.vaulta.com. Vaulta’s official message board is www.vaulta.com/resources. Vaulta’s official Twitter account is @vaulta_. The Reddit community for Vaulta is https://reddit.com/r/vaulta and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Vaulta Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vaulta (A) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025. Vaulta has a current supply of 2,100,000,000 with 1,580,677,050.8983 in circulation. The last known price of Vaulta is 0.58598776 USD and is up 1.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 166 active market(s) with $40,808,580.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.vaulta.com.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vaulta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vaulta should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vaulta using one of the exchanges listed above.

