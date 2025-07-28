TD Asset Management Inc Purchases 191,926 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 181.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 297,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191,926 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $59,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 284.8% during the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in Zscaler during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zscaler

In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 4,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $1,385,400.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 95,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,683,600. This trade represents a 4.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Syam Nair sold 28,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $7,236,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 110,566 shares in the company, valued at $27,641,500. This represents a 20.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 200,793 shares of company stock worth $58,752,794. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.82.

Zscaler Stock Performance

NASDAQ ZS opened at $286.18 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,100.69 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $291.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $235.46. Zscaler, Inc. has a one year low of $153.45 and a one year high of $318.46.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $678.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.13 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 1.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

