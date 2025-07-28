Radio Caca (RACA) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $4.29 Million

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 28th. Radio Caca has a total market capitalization of $25.44 million and approximately $4.29 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Radio Caca token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Radio Caca alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

ApeSwap (ABONDV1) traded 5,037,843.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.22 or 0.00097633 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00000793 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00001222 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Radio Caca

RACA is a token. It was first traded on May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 415,670,371,068 tokens and its circulating supply is 410,670,371,068 tokens. The official message board for Radio Caca is radiocaca.medium.com. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Radio Caca is www.raca3.com. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radio Caca should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Radio Caca using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Radio Caca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Radio Caca and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.