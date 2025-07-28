AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Acquired by Schubert & Co

Schubert & Co raised its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,844 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the quarter. AT&T makes up 0.5% of Schubert & Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Schubert & Co’s holdings in AT&T were worth $703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 163,761,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,719,723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640,644 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 78,148,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,779,438,000 after purchasing an additional 10,945,679 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 57,425,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,307,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841,837 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 53,432,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,216,665,000 after purchasing an additional 12,881,578 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 52,032,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,184,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992,073 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on T. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on AT&T from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on AT&T from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Williams Trading set a $30.00 price objective on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, HSBC cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.66.

AT&T Stock Performance

NYSE T opened at $28.02 on Monday. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.64 and a 1-year high of $29.19. The company has a market capitalization of $201.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $30.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.44 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 10.29%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.07%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

Featured Articles

