iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Bought by KFA Private Wealth Group LLC

KFA Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norden Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 20,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 17,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 6,613 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 8,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Brio Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $374,000. Finally, Dudley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 92.1% during the 1st quarter. Dudley Capital Management LLC now owns 4,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares during the period.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of HDV stock opened at $119.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.81. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $106.00 and a 1-year high of $122.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.49.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

