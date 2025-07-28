KFA Private Wealth Group LLC Buys New Position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

KFA Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ONEQ. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:ONEQ opened at $83.04 on Monday. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a twelve month low of $58.12 and a twelve month high of $83.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.44 and its 200-day moving average is $74.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 1.13.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.118 per share. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. This is a positive change from Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

