KFA Private Wealth Group LLC Boosts Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

KFA Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 234.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,730 shares during the quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maridea Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 12.2% in the first quarter. Maridea Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,567,000 after buying an additional 2,864 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.0% in the first quarter. Avalon Capital Management now owns 59,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,061,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 17.8% in the first quarter. Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,904,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $288,000. Finally, Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 80.2% in the first quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 5,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,610,000 after buying an additional 2,486 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

GLD opened at $307.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $102.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $307.94 and its 200 day moving average is $288.69. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $219.04 and a 12-month high of $317.63.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

