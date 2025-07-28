KFA Private Wealth Group LLC Buys 2,674 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

KFA Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,136 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,674 shares during the period. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $569,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of T. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 53,432,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,216,665,000 after purchasing an additional 12,881,578 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in AT&T by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 78,148,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,779,438,000 after purchasing an additional 10,945,679 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 47,651,898 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,085,034,000 after purchasing an additional 7,347,354 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $160,747,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,632,607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $424,264,000 after purchasing an additional 5,329,647 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE T opened at $28.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.64 and a 52-week high of $29.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.68. The stock has a market cap of $201.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.42.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. AT&T had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $30.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Williams Trading set a $30.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $29.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.66.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AT&T

AT&T Company Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.