KFA Private Wealth Group LLC Has $383,000 Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

KFA Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 40.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,210 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the period. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schubert & Co lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 9.0% in the first quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 4,172 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. AWM Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Baldwin Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 55.5% in the first quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 12,972 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 4,630 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.8% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 90,595 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,591,000 after buying an additional 3,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 99.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,617,106 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $161,502,000 after buying an additional 1,302,385 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, June 16th. KeyCorp started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 29,784 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $1,924,344.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 688,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,478,105.49. This trade represents a 4.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeetendra I. Patel sold 9,961 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.97, for a total value of $637,205.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 257,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,450,653.14. The trade was a 3.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 97,335 shares of company stock worth $6,271,054. 0.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $68.69 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.46. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.50 and a fifty-two week high of $69.78.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 26.48% and a net margin of 17.60%. The company had revenue of $14.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 66.94%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

