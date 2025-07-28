KFA Private Wealth Group LLC Grows Holdings in iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY)

KFA Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY – Free Report) by 106.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,825 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,554 shares during the period. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares India 50 ETF worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bearing Point Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares India 50 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,317,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares India 50 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $257,000. Clarity Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares India 50 ETF by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Clarity Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in iShares India 50 ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares India 50 ETF by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 7,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter.

iShares India 50 ETF Price Performance

INDY stock opened at $52.63 on Monday. iShares India 50 ETF has a one year low of $46.93 and a one year high of $57.30. The stock has a market cap of $697.35 million, a PE ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.36.

iShares India 50 ETF Profile

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

