2,287 Shares in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) Bought by KFA Private Wealth Group LLC

KFA Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC increased its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.3%

IWC opened at $135.21 on Monday. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $95.25 and a 1-year high of $139.98. The company has a market cap of $872.10 million, a P/E ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $126.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.18.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

