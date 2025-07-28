KFA Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 30 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

KFA Private Wealth Group LLC lessened its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 253 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 26 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NFLX shares. UBS Group restated a “market underperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Saturday, July 19th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Netflix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 6th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Netflix from $1,200.00 to $1,425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,250.00 target price (up previously from $1,020.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Netflix from $1,175.00 to $1,490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,297.66.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Reed Hastings sold 9,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,329.11, for a total value of $12,856,481.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 394 shares in the company, valued at $523,669.34. The trade was a 96.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Strive Masiyiwa sold 290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,336.54, for a total value of $387,596.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 185,923 shares of company stock worth $222,445,095 over the last three months. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Stock Down 0.0%

NFLX stock opened at $1,180.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $501.63 billion, a PE ratio of 50.30, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.59. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $587.04 and a 1-year high of $1,341.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,236.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,074.14.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.07 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $11.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 24.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

