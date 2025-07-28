Schubert & Co Sells 90,674 Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:GMAR)

Schubert & Co trimmed its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:GMAR – Free Report) by 74.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,674 shares during the period. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March makes up approximately 0.8% of Schubert & Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Schubert & Co owned about 0.26% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March during the first quarter worth about $28,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $253,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March Trading Up 0.3%

GMAR opened at $39.44 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.65 and its 200-day moving average is $37.79. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March has a 1-year low of $34.19 and a 1-year high of $40.34. The company has a market cap of $427.92 million, a P/E ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 0.41.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March (GMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. GMAR was launched on Mar 17, 2023 and is managed by First Trust.

