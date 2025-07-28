Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI) and Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) Critical Comparison

Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI – Get Free Report) and Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Free Report) are both small-cap industrials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

25.5% of Perma-Fix Environmental Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.6% of Energy Recovery shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.9% of Perma-Fix Environmental Services shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of Energy Recovery shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Perma-Fix Environmental Services alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Perma-Fix Environmental Services and Energy Recovery”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Perma-Fix Environmental Services $59.12 million 3.85 -$19.98 million ($1.25) -9.86 Energy Recovery $144.95 million 5.22 $23.05 million $0.37 37.51

Energy Recovery has higher revenue and earnings than Perma-Fix Environmental Services. Perma-Fix Environmental Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Energy Recovery, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Perma-Fix Environmental Services has a beta of 0.28, indicating that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Energy Recovery has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Perma-Fix Environmental Services and Energy Recovery’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perma-Fix Environmental Services -33.65% -24.56% -14.86% Energy Recovery 15.21% 9.96% 8.75%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Perma-Fix Environmental Services and Energy Recovery, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Perma-Fix Environmental Services 0 0 0 0 0.00 Energy Recovery 0 1 2 2 3.20

Energy Recovery has a consensus target price of $18.17, indicating a potential upside of 30.88%. Given Energy Recovery’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Energy Recovery is more favorable than Perma-Fix Environmental Services.

Summary

Energy Recovery beats Perma-Fix Environmental Services on 14 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Perma-Fix Environmental Services

(Get Free Report)

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an environmental and technology know-how company in the United States. The company through Treatment and Services segments. The Treatment segment offers nuclear, low-level radioactive, mixed waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste treatment, and processing and disposal services through treatment and storage facilities. This segment is also involved in the research and development activities to identify, develop, and implement waste processing techniques for problematic waste streams. The Services segment provides technical services, including professional radiological measurement and site survey of government and commercial installations; health physics services; integrated occupational safety and health services; and consulting, engineering, project and waste management, environmental, decontamination and decommissioning (D&D) field, technical and management personnel and services; and waste management services. This segment also offers nuclear services, including D&D of government and commercial facilities, including engineering, technology applications, specialty services, logistics, transportation, processing, and disposal; and license termination support, such as project management, planning, characterization, waste stream identification and delineation, remediation/demolition, compliance demonstration, final status survey, reporting, transportation, disposal and emergency response. In addition, it maintains, services, maintains, calibrates, and sources health physics, IH and customized nuclear, environmental, and occupational safety and health instruments. The company provides its services to research institutions, commercial companies, public utilities, and governmental agencies through direct sales to customers or through intermediaries. Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Energy Recovery

(Get Free Report)

Energy Recovery, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells energy efficiency technology solutions in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. The company offers high and low pressure, and ultra pressure exchangers; AT and LPT hydraulic turbochargers; and high-pressure feed and circulation booster pumps for use in seawater and brackish desalination, and wastewater treatment. It also provides PX G1300, which reduces energy consumption and operating costs of carbon dioxide-based refrigeration systems; and spare parts, as well as repair, field, and commissioning services. It sells its products under the ERI, PX, Pressure Exchanger, PX Pressure Exchanger, Ultra PX, PX G, PX G1300, PX PowerTrain, AT, and Aquabold brands to original equipment manufacturers, supermarket chains, cold storage facilities, refrigeration system installers, and other industrial users; aftermarket customers consisting of desalination plant owners and operators; and project developers, end-users, and industry consultants, as well as engineering, procurement, and construction firms. Energy Recovery, Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in San Leandro, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Perma-Fix Environmental Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perma-Fix Environmental Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.