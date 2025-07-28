Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) versus American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Financial Contrast

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Free Report) and American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sleep Number and American Woodmark”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sleep Number $1.68 billion 0.11 -$20.33 million ($0.95) -8.72 American Woodmark $1.71 billion 0.47 $99.46 million $6.48 8.63

Profitability

American Woodmark has higher revenue and earnings than Sleep Number. Sleep Number is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Woodmark, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Sleep Number and American Woodmark’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sleep Number -1.34% N/A -2.07% American Woodmark 5.82% 11.09% 6.35%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Sleep Number and American Woodmark, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sleep Number 0 2 0 0 2.00 American Woodmark 1 1 2 0 2.25

Sleep Number presently has a consensus target price of $8.33, indicating a potential upside of 0.64%. American Woodmark has a consensus target price of $83.33, indicating a potential upside of 49.08%. Given American Woodmark’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe American Woodmark is more favorable than Sleep Number.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.7% of Sleep Number shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.5% of American Woodmark shares are held by institutional investors. 7.5% of Sleep Number shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of American Woodmark shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Sleep Number has a beta of 1.72, indicating that its share price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Woodmark has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

American Woodmark beats Sleep Number on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sleep Number

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also provides smart adjustable bases under the FlextFit brand, and smart beds under the Climate 360 name. The company sells its products directly to consumers through retail, online, phone, chat, and other. The company was formerly known as Select Comfort Corporation and changed its name to Sleep Number Corporation in November 2017. Sleep Number Corporation was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About American Woodmark

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers. The company sells its products under the American Woodmark, Timberlake, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Waypoint Living Spaces, Estate, Stor-It-All, and Professional Cabinet Solutions brands, as well as Hampton Bay, Glacier Bay, Style Selections, Allen + Roth, Home Decorators Collection, and Project Source. It markets its products directly to home centers and builders, as well as through independent dealers and distributors. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is based in Winchester, Virginia.

