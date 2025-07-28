Peoples Financial (OTCMKTS:PFBX) and Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX) Head-To-Head Analysis

Peoples Financial (OTCMKTS:PFBX – Get Free Report) and Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

32.8% of Peoples Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.9% of Third Coast Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 28.1% of Peoples Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.3% of Third Coast Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Peoples Financial alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Peoples Financial and Third Coast Bancshares”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Peoples Financial $40.11 million 2.28 $21.70 million $4.19 4.73 Third Coast Bancshares $338.98 million 1.49 $47.67 million $3.27 11.19

Third Coast Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Peoples Financial. Peoples Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Third Coast Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Peoples Financial and Third Coast Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Peoples Financial 0 0 0 0 0.00 Third Coast Bancshares 0 3 1 0 2.25

Third Coast Bancshares has a consensus target price of $35.00, suggesting a potential downside of 4.37%. Given Third Coast Bancshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Third Coast Bancshares is more favorable than Peoples Financial.

Volatility & Risk

Peoples Financial has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Third Coast Bancshares has a beta of 0.39, suggesting that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Peoples Financial and Third Coast Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Peoples Financial 53.23% 20.84% 2.33% Third Coast Bancshares 16.30% 12.26% 1.18%

About Peoples Financial

(Get Free Report)

Peoples Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Peoples Bank that provides banking, financial, and trust services to government entities, individuals, and small and commercial businesses in Mississippi. The company accepts various deposits, such as interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts (IRAs). It offers business, commercial, real estate, construction, personal, and installment loans; and personal trust, agencies, and estate services, including living and testamentary trusts, executorships, guardianships, and conservatorships. In addition, the company provides self-directed IRAs; and escrow management, stock transfer, and bond paying agency accounts to corporate customers. Further, it offers other services consisting of safe deposit box rental, wire transfer, night drop facilities, collection, cash management, and Internet banking services. the company provides services to customers of various industries, such as seafood, retail, hospitality, hotel/motel, gaming, and construction. Peoples Financial Corporation was founded in 1896 and is headquartered in Biloxi, Mississippi.

About Third Coast Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Third Coast Bank, SSB that provides various commercial banking solutions to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, individual retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial and industrial loans, equipment loans, working capital lines of credit, guaranteed loans, auto finance, letters of credit, commercial and residential real estate, and construction, development, and other loans. In addition, the company provides retail and commercial online banking platforms, mobile banking apps, mortgage, treasury management solutions, merchant card services, and customer digital solutions, as well as debit and credit cards. Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Humble, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.