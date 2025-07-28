Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-two brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $91.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FIS. Oppenheimer raised Fidelity National Information Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, April 21st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

FIS stock opened at $81.92 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. Fidelity National Information Services has a one year low of $66.51 and a one year high of $91.98. The firm has a market cap of $43.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.25 and a beta of 1.06.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.96%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity National Information Services

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sierra Ocean LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 356.0% during the first quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 342 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. YANKCOM Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 118.8% during the 1st quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 92.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 179.9% in the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 389 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennebec Savings Bank raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank now owns 447 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. 96.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

