Head to Head Review: A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) vs. ADVA Optical (OTCMKTS:ADVOF)

ADVA Optical (OTCMKTS:ADVOF – Get Free Report) and A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

98.6% of A10 Networks shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of A10 Networks shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

ADVA Optical has a beta of 0.39, meaning that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, A10 Networks has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ADVA Optical $922.72 million N/A -$450.87 million N/A N/A A10 Networks $267.16 million 5.01 $50.14 million $0.67 27.71

This table compares ADVA Optical and A10 Networks”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

A10 Networks has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ADVA Optical.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for ADVA Optical and A10 Networks, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ADVA Optical 0 0 0 0 0.00 A10 Networks 0 2 3 0 2.60

A10 Networks has a consensus price target of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 18.50%. Given A10 Networks’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe A10 Networks is more favorable than ADVA Optical.

Profitability

This table compares ADVA Optical and A10 Networks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ADVA Optical N/A N/A N/A A10 Networks 18.70% 24.23% 11.29%

Summary

A10 Networks beats ADVA Optical on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ADVA Optical

Adtran Networks SE engages in the development, manufacture, and sale optical and Ethernet-based networking solutions for telecommunications carriers and enterprises to deliver data, storage, voice, and video services worldwide. It offers open optical transport solutions, such as FSP 3000 open terminals, FSP 3000 open line systems, pluggables and subsystems, and optical access solutions; packet edge and aggregation products, including carrier Ethernet and programmable multilayer edge, metro aggregation, and edge computing products; disaggregated networking, such as packet optical terminals and ensemble activators. The company also provides network virtualization products comprising ensemble connectors, orchestrators, and harmony ecosystems, as well as operates ensemble virtualization director, a management platform for the creation and deployment of virtualized services; network infrastructure assurance products; timing and synchronization products; and automated network management products, such as ensemble optical, sync, fiber, and packet director, and ensemble controllers. In addition, it offers professional services to build, care, and enable the networks. Adtran Networks SE sells its products to telecommunications service providers, private companies, universities, and government agencies directly, as well as through a network of distribution partners. The company was formerly known as ADVA Optical Networking SE and changed its name to Adtran Networks SE in June 2023. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Munich, Germany. Adtran Networks SE operates as a subsidiary of ADTRAN Holdings, Inc.

About A10 Networks

A10 Networks, Inc. provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, rest of Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller that provides advanced server load balancing; Thunder Carrier Grade Networking, which provides standards-compliant address and protocol translation services between varying types of internet protocol addresses; Thunder Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) Insight that decrypts SSL-encrypted traffic and forwards it to a third-party security device for deep packet inspection; and Thunder Convergent Firewall, which addresses multiple critical security capabilities in one package. It also provides intelligent management and automation tool comprising harmony controller that provides intelligent management, automation, and analytics for secure application delivery. In addition, the company offers A10 Defend Threat Control, a standalone SaaS platform; A10 Defend Orchestrator provides a centralized point of control for seamless distributed denial of service (DDoS) defense management and execution; A10 Defend Detector, a Netflow, Sflow, IPFIX-based DDoS detector used to easily manage the scale and heterogenous nature of SP networks; and A10 Defend Mitigator, a precision, automated, scalable, and intelligent DDoS mitigation solution. It delivers its solutions in optimized hardware appliances, bare metal software, containerized software, virtual appliances, and cloud-native software forms. The company serves cloud providers; cloud, telecommunications, and multiple system and cable service providers; government organizations; and enterprises in the telecommunications, technology, industrial, government, retail, financial, gaming, and education industries. It markets its products through sales organizations; and distribution channel partners, such as distributors, value added resellers, and system integrators. A10 Networks, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

