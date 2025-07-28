CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty-six have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $418.75.

CYBR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $420.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $405.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $450.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on CyberArk Software in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $440.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CYBR opened at $378.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -203.61 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $386.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $365.78. CyberArk Software has a 1 year low of $230.00 and a 1 year high of $421.00.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.19. CyberArk Software had a positive return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 7.97%. The company had revenue of $317.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that CyberArk Software will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 77 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in CyberArk Software by 100.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 135.3% in the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CyberArk Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in CyberArk Software by 421.1% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

