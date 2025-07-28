The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Reduce” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $144.83.

A number of brokerages have commented on CLX. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (down previously from $140.00) on shares of Clorox in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Clorox from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Clorox from $167.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Clorox from $129.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th.

In other news, Director Pierre R. Breber acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $136.57 per share, for a total transaction of $546,280.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,280. This represents a ? increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLX. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Clorox during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in Clorox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Clorox during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CLX opened at $130.80 on Monday. Clorox has a 12-month low of $117.35 and a 12-month high of $171.37. The firm has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $126.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.00.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 324.23% and a net margin of 9.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Clorox will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

