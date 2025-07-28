HB Wealth Management LLC Sells 24,928 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

HB Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,928 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $312,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,691,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,487,000 after acquiring an additional 254,568 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 129.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 19,378 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 727.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 13,658 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 21,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 4,480 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $23.07 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.43 and a 12-month high of $24.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.95.

About Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.