Cetera Investment Advisers Raises Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 296,651 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,169 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $20,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,244,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639,693 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $158,657,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,283,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602,549 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,492,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,689,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,356,000 after purchasing an additional 991,022 shares during the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. Dbs Bank lowered Novo Nordisk A/S to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Hsbc Global Res raised Novo Nordisk A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $64.00 price target (down previously from $105.00) on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.00.

NVO stock opened at $71.67 on Monday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $57.00 and a fifty-two week high of $139.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $320.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.64.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. The company had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 80.94% and a net margin of 34.52%. As a group, analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

