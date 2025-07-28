HB Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 50.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 5,518 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $3,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 905.9% in the first quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 107,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,657,000 after purchasing an additional 96,767 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 13.4% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 139,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,126,000 after acquiring an additional 16,514 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter worth $287,000. Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at $2,555,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 9.8% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 86,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,424,000 after purchasing an additional 7,690 shares during the period. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of ADI opened at $227.82 on Monday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.65 and a 1 year high of $247.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $230.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.18.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The business’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.84, for a total value of $1,968,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 142,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,147,332.64. This represents a 6.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total transaction of $747,593.75. Following the sale, the director owned 167,571 shares in the company, valued at $40,088,010.33. The trade was a 1.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,250 shares of company stock worth $3,327,994. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on ADI. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $231.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Noble Financial raised shares of Analog Devices to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $214.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.89.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

