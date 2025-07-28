Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Holdings Lifted by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,760 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,231 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $3,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ET. United Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,540 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Cannell & Spears LLC raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Cannell & Spears LLC now owns 135,647 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Morton Capital Management LLC CA lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 1.3% in the first quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 46,382 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,389 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 23,183 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. 38.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ET has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen started coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.58.

In related news, Director James Richard Perry sold 1,369 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.48, for a total value of $25,299.12. Following the transaction, the director owned 24,523 shares in the company, valued at $453,185.04. This trade represents a 5.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer stock opened at $17.73 on Monday. Energy Transfer LP has a one year low of $14.60 and a one year high of $21.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $60.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.79.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $21.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.45%. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is presently 99.24%.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

