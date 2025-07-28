HB Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,386 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,001 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $3,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 34.4% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 45.7% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $139.14 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $132.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.82. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $105.18 and a fifty-two week high of $139.25.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $0.3229 dividend. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This is a boost from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

