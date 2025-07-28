HB Wealth Management LLC Invests $4.15 Million in Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:RYAN)

HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 56,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,149,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ryan Specialty in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,358,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 66.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,051,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218,147 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 1,111.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,174,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,169 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Ryan Specialty by 6,911.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 785,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,036,000 after purchasing an additional 774,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Ryan Specialty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,023,000. 84.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RYAN shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Ryan Specialty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Ryan Specialty from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ryan Specialty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.00.

Ryan Specialty Price Performance

RYAN opened at $66.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.37. Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.13 and a fifty-two week high of $77.16. The firm has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 194.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.66.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The company had revenue of $690.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.80 million. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 47.70% and a net margin of 6.97%. The business’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryan Specialty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 13th. Ryan Specialty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 141.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Mark Stephen Katz sold 14,377 shares of Ryan Specialty stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total value of $946,581.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,117 shares in the company, valued at $73,543.28. This trade represents a 92.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Bolger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total transaction of $354,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 71,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,059,863.60. This trade represents a 6.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 52.21% of the company’s stock.

About Ryan Specialty

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

