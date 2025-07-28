Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Raises Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,301 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $3,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Waverly Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 78.9% in the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 65.5% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 278 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.3% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 30.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 933 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on MLM shares. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $645.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. UBS Group upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $548.00 to $634.00 in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Monday, June 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $515.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James Financial dropped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $600.00 to $597.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $603.86.

Martin Marietta Materials Trading Up 0.8%

NYSE MLM opened at $586.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $35.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.76, a PEG ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $555.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $524.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $441.95 and a 52 week high of $633.23.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 19.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 18.20%.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

