HB Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT)

HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report) by 808.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,113 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 128,255 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF worth $4,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. North Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the first quarter worth about $58,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 3,320.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Stock Performance

RSPT opened at $41.72 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $28.52 and a 52-week high of $41.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.32.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RSPT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

