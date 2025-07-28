HB Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 854.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,167 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 18,054 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $3,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Guidewire Software by 403.8% in the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam purchased a new position in Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 70.0% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.65, for a total value of $308,910.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 233,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,426,454.20. This trade represents a 0.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President John P. Mullen sold 3,000 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.05, for a total value of $705,150.00. Following the transaction, the president directly owned 146,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,432,239.45. The trade was a 2.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,942 shares of company stock valued at $4,566,349. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Guidewire Software from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $271.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Guidewire Software currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.92.

Guidewire Software Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GWRE opened at $223.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a PE ratio of 558.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $230.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.46. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.01 and a twelve month high of $263.20.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $293.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.40 million. Guidewire Software had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Guidewire Software Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

