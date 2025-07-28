Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Buys Shares of 12,102 Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC)

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,102 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,819,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $497,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 11,801 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,036,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $380,369,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 38,928 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,013,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VMC shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $287.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $325.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Raymond James Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Stephens set a $315.00 target price on Vulcan Materials and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $273.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vulcan Materials

In related news, SVP David P. Clement sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 2,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,640. This represents a 34.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vulcan Materials Stock Up 1.3%

VMC stock opened at $274.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.82. Vulcan Materials Company has a fifty-two week low of $215.08 and a fifty-two week high of $298.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $265.20 and a 200-day moving average of $257.04.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 12.91%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials Company will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 27.80%.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

