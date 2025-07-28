Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Buys 16,980 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 117.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,980 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $2,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OMC. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 157.9% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 230.2% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 492 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,357,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 81,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,755,000 after acquiring an additional 7,665 shares during the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Barclays downgraded Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.43.

OMC opened at $76.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.59. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $68.37 and a one year high of $107.00. The stock has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.92.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The business services provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.03. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 33.62% and a net margin of 8.67%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. Omnicom Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.17%.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

