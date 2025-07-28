Applied Finance Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Applied Finance Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Mosaic in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 102.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Mosaic by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Mosaic from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. BNP Paribas upgraded Mosaic to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. UBS Group raised Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Mosaic from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mosaic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.75.

Shares of Mosaic stock opened at $36.91 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.82, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.12. The Mosaic Company has a twelve month low of $22.36 and a twelve month high of $38.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.37.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. Mosaic had a return on equity of 4.91% and a net margin of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mosaic news, SVP Walter F. Precourt III sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total transaction of $643,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 128,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,592,948.58. The trade was a 12.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

