HB Wealth Management LLC Buys 41,974 Shares of Veralto Corporation (NYSE:VLTO)

HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veralto Corporation (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 1,127.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,698 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,974 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Veralto were worth $4,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Veralto during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veralto in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in Veralto by 198.2% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Client LLC grew its holdings in Veralto by 95.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Veralto in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Veralto Trading Up 0.1%

VLTO opened at $103.38 on Monday. Veralto Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $83.86 and a fifty-two week high of $115.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.62 billion, a PE ratio of 29.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.81 and its 200 day moving average is $98.45.

Veralto Announces Dividend

Veralto ( NYSE:VLTO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Veralto had a return on equity of 45.63% and a net margin of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Veralto Corporation will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Veralto’s payout ratio is 12.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on VLTO. Citigroup cut their target price on Veralto from $116.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Veralto from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Veralto in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Veralto from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Veralto from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veralto has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.96, for a total value of $249,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 32,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,241,702.80. This represents a 7.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Lesley Beneteau sold 458 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total transaction of $46,184.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 13,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,499.64. The trade was a 3.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,913 shares of company stock valued at $4,339,370 over the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Veralto Company Profile

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

