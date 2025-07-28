Clarivate (CLVT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q2 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.18 per share and revenue of $587.17 million for the quarter. Clarivate has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.600-0.700 EPS.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $593.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.03 million. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 8.75% and a negative net margin of 26.32%. Clarivate’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Clarivate to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Clarivate Stock Performance

Shares of CLVT stock opened at $4.53 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 1.47. Clarivate has a 1 year low of $3.04 and a 1 year high of $7.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider James Gordon Samson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total transaction of $453,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,271,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,758,096.59. This trade represents a 7.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 23.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in shares of Clarivate by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,243,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,888,000 after purchasing an additional 144,462 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Clarivate by 1,420.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,188,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,774 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clarivate by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 616,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 82,768 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Clarivate by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 451,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 122,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Clarivate by 96.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 63,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 31,197 shares in the last quarter. 85.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CLVT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Clarivate in a research note on Friday, July 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $4.50 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clarivate presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.83.

About Clarivate

Clarivate Plc operates as an information services provider in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Academia & Government, Life Sciences & Healthcare, and Intellectual Property. The company offers Web of Science and InCites, that analyzes and explores the academic research landscape and manages research information; ProQuest One and Ebook Central that provides comprehensive content collections to institutions in a cost-effective manner; and Alma and Polaris, that manages academic resources and services, connect users, and support research publications.

