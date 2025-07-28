Science Group (LON:SAG) Announces Earnings Results

Science Group (LON:SAG – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported GBX 19.30 ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Science Group had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 7.43%.

Science Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON SAG opened at GBX 561.20 ($7.54) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £250.86 million, a PE ratio of 42.37 and a beta of 0.46. Science Group has a 52-week low of GBX 400 ($5.37) and a 52-week high of GBX 580 ($7.79). The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 504.87 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 461.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 758 ($10.19) price target on shares of Science Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st.

Science Group Company Profile

Science Group plc, a science, engineering, and technology business company, provides consultancy services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Services Operating Business, Product Operating Business, and Freehold Properties.

