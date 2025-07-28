Bruker (BRKR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q2 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 4th. Analysts expect Bruker to post earnings of $0.43 per share and revenue of $811.17 million for the quarter. Bruker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.400-2.480 EPS.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. Bruker had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The business had revenue of $801.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Bruker to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Bruker Stock Up 3.7%

NASDAQ BRKR opened at $41.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.65, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.04. Bruker has a 12 month low of $34.10 and a 12 month high of $72.94.

Bruker Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

In other news, CEO Frank H. Laukien purchased 2,608 shares of Bruker stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.36 per share, for a total transaction of $100,042.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 38,462,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,475,408,879.56. This trade represents a 0.01% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Bruker

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRKR. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bruker during the first quarter worth about $262,000. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its holdings in Bruker by 115.0% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 11,232 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 6,008 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Bruker by 8.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 123,336 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,148,000 after acquiring an additional 9,501 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in Bruker by 2.6% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 366,204 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,285,000 after acquiring an additional 9,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bruker by 107.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,465,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $61,162,000 after acquiring an additional 758,301 shares during the last quarter. 79.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BRKR shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Bruker from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Bruker from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Citigroup lowered shares of Bruker from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Bruker from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bruker from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.89.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

