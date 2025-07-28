Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Reduces Stock Holdings in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB)

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,880 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 456 shares during the quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $3,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 577,123 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,489,000 after acquiring an additional 6,816 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Williams Companies by 27.5% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 402,967 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $24,081,000 after purchasing an additional 87,031 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Williams Companies during the first quarter valued at about $327,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Williams Companies by 14.0% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,839 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,130,000 after buying an additional 10,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 183,317 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,224,000 after buying an additional 7,618 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of WMB stock opened at $57.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.65. Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.41 and a 12-month high of $63.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.22.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 21.18%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $125,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 315,645 shares in the company, valued at $19,790,941.50. This trade represents a 0.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WMB shares. TD Cowen began coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of Williams Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Williams Companies from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.77.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

