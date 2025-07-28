Ashland (ASH) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q3 2025 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.23 per share and revenue of $479.34 million for the quarter. Ashland has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $479.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.79 million. Ashland had a negative net margin of 5.74% and a positive return on equity of 7.14%. The company’s revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Ashland to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:ASH opened at $51.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.96. Ashland has a 1-year low of $45.21 and a 1-year high of $98.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This is a boost from Ashland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio is currently -69.17%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Ashland from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Ashland from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Ashland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Ashland from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Mizuho set a $60.00 target price on Ashland in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Ashland by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new stake in Ashland in the first quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Ashland by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,747,000 after acquiring an additional 7,309 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Ashland by 322.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 151,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,999,000 after acquiring an additional 115,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in shares of Ashland by 10.1% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 152,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,061,000 after purchasing an additional 13,989 shares during the period. 93.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

