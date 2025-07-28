American Superconductor (AMSC) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q1 2026 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.13 per share and revenue of $64.97 million for the quarter. American Superconductor has set its Q1 2025 guidance at 0.100-0.100 EPS.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. American Superconductor had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $66.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.27 million. The firm’s revenue was up 58.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect American Superconductor to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get American Superconductor alerts:

American Superconductor Stock Performance

Shares of AMSC stock opened at $43.20 on Monday. American Superconductor has a 52-week low of $13.98 and a 52-week high of $44.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 288.00 and a beta of 2.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised American Superconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMSC

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.40, for a total transaction of $1,320,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 414,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,936,886.40. This represents a 10.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 122,655 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total transaction of $3,236,865.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,304,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,425,385.54. This represents a 8.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 185,088 shares of company stock valued at $4,952,531 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of American Superconductor

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMSC. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in American Superconductor by 13.4% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 25,295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 2,989 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in American Superconductor by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 5,647 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in American Superconductor by 878.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 225,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,094,000 after acquiring an additional 202,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in American Superconductor by 54.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 481,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,743,000 after purchasing an additional 170,243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.28% of the company’s stock.

About American Superconductor

(Get Free Report)

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Superconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Superconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.