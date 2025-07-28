Aergo (AERGO) Market Capitalization Achieves $64.34 Million

Aergo (AERGO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 28th. Aergo has a total market capitalization of $64.34 million and approximately $9.82 million worth of Aergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aergo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000112 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Aergo has traded 6.2% lower against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aergo launched on November 22nd, 2018. Aergo’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 484,999,996 coins. The official message board for Aergo is medium.com/aergo. The Reddit community for Aergo is https://reddit.com/r/aergo_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aergo’s official Twitter account is @aergo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Aergo is www.aergo.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “AERGO is an open-source hybrid blockchain platform for business. AERGO’s platform seeks to enable enterprises and developers to easily design, build and deploy their own blockchain applications within the cloud. The platform aims to offer the possibility for creators to tailor their blockchain and applications to their needs, by giving them the choice to run across either a public or private network. AERGO Token is an Ethereum-based token created to operate on the AERGO platform. It aims to serve a multitude of different functions. The AERGO Token is broadly speaking intended to be the medium of exchange within the AERGO ecosystem.”

