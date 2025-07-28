Eliza (elizawakesup) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.79 Million (ELIZA)

Eliza (elizawakesup) (ELIZA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 28th. During the last seven days, Eliza (elizawakesup) has traded 18.4% lower against the dollar. Eliza (elizawakesup) has a total market capitalization of $1.79 million and $674.24 thousand worth of Eliza (elizawakesup) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Eliza (elizawakesup) token can now be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Eliza (elizawakesup) Token Profile

Eliza (elizawakesup)’s total supply is 999,973,439 tokens and its circulating supply is 915,289,400 tokens. The official website for Eliza (elizawakesup) is www.elizawakesup.ai. Eliza (elizawakesup)’s official Twitter account is @elizawakesup.

Buying and Selling Eliza (elizawakesup)

According to CryptoCompare, “Eliza (elizawakesup) (ELIZA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Eliza (elizawakesup) has a current supply of 999,973,439.397175. The last known price of Eliza (elizawakesup) is 0.00193776 USD and is down -1.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 84 active market(s) with $661,844.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elizawakesup.ai/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eliza (elizawakesup) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eliza (elizawakesup) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Eliza (elizawakesup) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

