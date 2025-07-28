EGL1 (EGL1) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $100.00 Million

EGL1 (EGL1) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 28th. One EGL1 token can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000084 BTC on popular exchanges. EGL1 has a total market cap of $100.00 million and $100.88 million worth of EGL1 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, EGL1 has traded down 8.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get EGL1 alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118,743.00 or 0.99910436 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $118,722.28 or 0.99973719 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

EGL1 Profile

EGL1’s genesis date was June 3rd, 2025. EGL1’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. EGL1’s official Twitter account is @egll_american. The official website for EGL1 is eagles.land.

Buying and Selling EGL1

According to CryptoCompare, “EGL1 (EGL1) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. EGL1 has a current supply of 1,000,000,000. The last known price of EGL1 is 0.10342212 USD and is up 1.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 44 active market(s) with $107,308,040.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://eagles.land/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EGL1 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EGL1 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EGL1 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EGL1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EGL1 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.