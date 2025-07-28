pzETH (PZETH) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5.25 Thousand

pzETH (PZETH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 28th. In the last seven days, pzETH has traded up 3% against the dollar. pzETH has a market capitalization of $78.86 million and approximately $5.25 thousand worth of pzETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One pzETH token can now be purchased for $4,675.45 or 0.03932720 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get pzETH alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118,743.00 or 0.99910436 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $118,722.28 or 0.99973719 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

pzETH Profile

pzETH’s launch date was June 26th, 2024. pzETH’s total supply is 10,545 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,866 tokens. pzETH’s official Twitter account is @renzoprotocol. The official website for pzETH is www.renzoprotocol.com.

Buying and Selling pzETH

According to CryptoCompare, “pzETH (PZETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. pzETH has a current supply of 10,551.38495207 with 19,061.29019401 in circulation. The last known price of pzETH is 4,626.69063222 USD and is up 2.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $2,113.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.renzoprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pzETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pzETH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy pzETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for pzETH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for pzETH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.