JOE (JOE) Tops One Day Volume of $13.76 Million

JOE (JOE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 28th. One JOE token can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000158 BTC on exchanges. JOE has a total market capitalization of $74.79 million and approximately $13.76 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, JOE has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JOE Token Profile

JOE launched on June 4th, 2021. JOE’s total supply is 464,573,155 tokens and its circulating supply is 398,139,381 tokens. The official website for JOE is www.lfj.gg. JOE’s official Twitter account is @lfj_gg and its Facebook page is accessible here. JOE’s official message board is joecontent.substack.com.

JOE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Trader Joe is a one-stop decentralized trading platform on the Avalanche network. It combines DEX services with DeFi lending to offer leveraged trading.JOE is a governance token that also rewards its holders with a share of exchange revenues. The token distribution follows a fixed supply, decaying emission model.”

