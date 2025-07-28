Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Purchases 11,726 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH)

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 42.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 39,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,726 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $4,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $196,578,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 179.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,767,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $227,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,426 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2,293.2% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,128,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,239 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,552,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $199,770,000 after purchasing an additional 590,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter valued at about $59,148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAH opened at $113.13 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $107.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.63. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation has a 1-year low of $98.95 and a 1-year high of $190.59.

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 71.88% and a net margin of 8.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.34%.

A number of brokerages have commented on BAH. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, William Blair raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.64.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

