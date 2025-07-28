Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Decreases Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd trimmed its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 77.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,827 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 37,392 shares during the quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $5,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,038,057 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $594,412,000 after purchasing an additional 138,198 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth about $321,000. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 41.5% during the first quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. now owns 49,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,205,000 after buying an additional 14,600 shares during the period. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,643,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 15.2% in the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. 71.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 6,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.39, for a total transaction of $4,310,079.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 65,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,176,283.79. This represents a 8.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 6,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $712.31, for a total value of $4,706,944.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 126,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,876,426.56. The trade was a 4.98% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,079 shares of company stock valued at $14,423,221. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $728.63 on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $437.37 and a 1-year high of $729.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $657.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $605.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The investment management company reported $10.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.82 by $1.09. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $4.00 dividend. This represents a $16.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GS shares. Daiwa Capital Markets cut The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $560.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $650.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $625.00 to $614.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $550.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $660.00.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

