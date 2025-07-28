Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Cuts Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd cut its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 768 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $4,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ECL. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 176.7% during the 1st quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Navigoe LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, City Holding Co. purchased a new position in Ecolab during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. 74.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ecolab

In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $251.75 per share, for a total transaction of $125,875.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 19,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,900,313.75. This trade represents a 2.64% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ecolab Price Performance

Shares of ECL opened at $271.93 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $266.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $255.73. The company has a market capitalization of $77.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.03. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $220.96 and a fifty-two week high of $274.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 13.41%. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 35.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ECL shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Ecolab from $307.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $260.00 price target on shares of Ecolab and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ecolab from $271.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.33.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

