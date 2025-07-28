Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Has $4.50 Million Stock Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 190.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,492 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $4,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PFG. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Navigoe LLC acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Principal Financial Group by 144.3% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PFG. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up from $71.00) on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.30.

Principal Financial Group Price Performance

PFG stock opened at $81.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.29. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.39 and a 52-week high of $91.97.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.02). Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 14.68%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

